Godzilla Vs. Kong Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Teases The Arrival Of [SPOILERS]

Godzilla Vs. Kong, the latest installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, was originally set to hit theaters in March, but it turns out that even two of cinema’s most iconic monsters aren’t immune from a release date reshuffle. The epic smackdown between the two enduring favorites was recently delayed eight months until November, reportedly due to some poor reactions from early test screenings. In what was surely no coincidence, a series of extensive reshoots for the project were announced shortly after news of the delay broke, and while additional filming on big budget blockbusters is hardly out of the ordinary, the studio have a lot riding on the success of Godzilla Vs. Kong.

We’re only three movies into the MonsterVerse, but already it seems as though the franchise that was only established in 2014 is starting to run out of steam. The critical and commercial response to both Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla and Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island was virtually identical, establishing the interconnected adventures of Monarch as a billion dollar series right out of the gate, with strong reviews to boot.

However, Godzilla sequel King of the Monsters didn’t fare quite as well, with reviews not being anywhere near as kind, despite director Michael Dougherty addressing one of the major criticisms that faced the first entry by quadrupling down on the kaiju chaos. And even though it introduced some of the most famous names in Gojira’s rogues’ gallery, King of the Monsters turned out to be a major disappointment at the domestic box office and ultimately failed to crack $400 million globally, which isn’t great news for a $200 million summer flick.

Hopefully the reshoots and additional post-production time on Godzilla Vs. Kong gives Adam Wingard and his team the opportunity to deliver a movie that satisfyingly sets the MonsterVerse up for the future, especially if our recent intel turns out to be true.

Sources close to WGTC have told us that the post-credits scene of Godzilla Vs. King will go full on extra-terrestrial, with reports that the final moments of the movie see the human characters receiving a signal from outer space warning them of an incoming alien invasion. While this hasn’t been officially confirmed by the studio yet – and probably won’t be – it comes from the same sources that tipped us off about the active development of Deadpool 3 at Marvel Studios way before Ryan Reynolds formally announced it, and also told us about Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan way back in May, so they’ve proven to be reliable in the past. Not to mention they also revealed that a Swamp Thing movie is in the works, which Bloody Disgusting has since confirmed.

If introducing aliens into the MonsterVerse seems like a wild and crazy idea that quite obviously goes against the very name of the franchise itself though, remember that in King of the Monsters, it was revealed that unlike the rest of the Titans that originated on Earth, King Ghidora himself was not of our planet. So, there’s already a precedent established here. Still, it does raise some questions and unfortunately, it seems we’ll need to wait until November to find out the answers.