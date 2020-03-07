New Godzilla Vs. Kong Synopsis Teases A Battle For The Ages

For a while, it seemed as though things weren’t looking particularly great for the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong. There were early reports that the epic smack-down between two of cinema’s most iconic kaiju was set to be reworked following the poor critical and commercial reaction to Godzilla follow-up King of the Monsters, matters that weren’t helped by rumors that an early test screening was so poorly received that the studio ordered some extensive reshoots.

This saw the release date pushed back by eight months, with Godzilla Vs. Kong now set to arrive in November, although the good news is that director Adam Wingard seems much more confident in the movie following the additional shooting. Not only that, but early reactions to the new and improved version have even called it the best entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse yet. Sure, the franchise may only span three movies so far, but at least it hasn’t been labeled a dud already.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Might Feature Another Iconic Monster 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The franchise certainly needs Godzilla Vs. Kong to be a hit in order to get things back on track, with Godzilla: King of the Monsters becoming both the lowest-grossing and worst-reviewed installment by far. Thankfully, then, the marketing team still has until November to make sure that fans and more casual audiences are equally interested in seeing two cinematic icons square off in a mega-budget blockbuster, and now a new synopsis further teases the epic clash between legends.

Check it out down below:

“Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

This isn’t a million miles away from the first synopsis that was released when the movie started production, which could indicate that the reshoots haven’t altered the story elements too much. After all, the studio have always been confident that Godzilla Vs. Kong is going to live up to the high expectations that the fans have for it and deliver the goods, so hopefully the extra time gives everyone the chance to deliver the best possible movie.