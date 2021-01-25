Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer Reveals How Kong Leaves Skull Island

Since being released yesterday, the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer has certainly generated excitement among fans looking forward to the monster mashup. Close examination of the footage has already revealed the possible appearance of a classic franchise character, while Kong’s new weapon and powers have been explained. One of the more significant reveals from the promo, though, is how the Titan leaves Skull Island to take on Godzilla.

The last time we saw Kong, he was on the island during the 1970s, and has apparently grown even tougher and larger over the last 40 years or so. Attention is paid in the trailer to the need to enlist him in the fight against Godzilla, and we see the ape chained and presumably sedated on the back of a large military carrier en route to wherever the other Titan is already causing chaos.

We witness a team, most likely from Monarch, fly over Skull Island and explain how they need Kong to “stop what’s coming,” although it’s unclear how exactly they convince him to leave his home. The shots of the ape looking over his chains seem to imply he’s not about to lash out, though, and the discussions of his bond with a child may be hinting at a psychic connection that draws him out. In addition, there appears to be a backstory attached to a previous war between the Titans that could explain some of the events of the movie.

Whatever the case, we don’t have long to wait until Godzilla vs. Kong arrives on HBO Max and whichever theaters are open on March 26th this year. Given that the film has already been the subject of multiple delays, it’ll be good to finally see the two icons of the MonsterVerse come together, with audiences now taking sides in who will emerge the winner from this epic clash.