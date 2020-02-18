Goonies Remake Reportedly In The Works, New Mutants Director Eyed

The beloved 1985 classic The Goonies is reportedly the next film to get the remake treatment, with The New Mutants director Josh Boone being eyed for the project. Yes, Boone is one name the studio is apparently considering to helm the movie, but at this time, there are no details on the cast, plot or even writers. In fact, all our sources – the same ones who said a new Scream film is happening and that Aladdin 2 is in development, both of which we now know to be true – can tell us is that the property is coming back to the big screen and it’ll be a remake, not a sequel.

Of course, as fans will know, The Goonies was directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg. The cast included Corey Feldman, Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin and Avengers: Endgame‘s Josh Brolin way back before they were household names. It grossed $124 million on a $19 million budget and has become an enjoyable cult classic in the years since, finding itself beloved by millions around the world.

For those living under a rock or who are too young to have seen the infamous motion picture, the story revolves around a group of misfits who live in the “Goon Docks” town of Astoria, Oregon. The kids attempt to save their homes by venturing off to find a 17th-century pirate’s treasure, an adventure which has them running from dangerous criminals through a booby-trapped journey to riches beyond their wildest dreams.

Remakes and reboots are all the rage right now in Hollywood, so it makes sense The Goonies would be next on the list. And as mentioned above, we’ve been told that Josh Boone is one name that’s being eyed for the project – there are others, too – and he’s probably one of the better choices given what his next release entails.

The New Mutants‘ narrative does have a few things in common with The Goonies, after all. The horror-tinged X-Men spinoff is about a group of troubled teens who don’t belong in society because of their powers. They come together in a spooky place full of unknown dangers and have to work together to overcome a threat. While the kids from Astoria didn’t have powers, there are certainly enough other similarities to see why Boone would be a good fit for the project. At this time, however, it’s unclear if he’s been formally contacted yet or if his name is just one that’s being discussed behind closed doors.

In any case, The Goonies remake is obviously only in the earliest stages of development right now, but it’s definitely something that’s beginning to take shape and given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us National Treasure 3 was in the works months ago, and that Han would return for Fast & Furious 9, we have no reason to doubt them.