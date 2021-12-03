This gorgeous new international poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home showcases a downhearted Spidey in a snowy NYC. We’re now just a couple of weeks away from the much-anticipated threequel finally hitting theaters, two and a half years since the last time Tom Holland’s webhead was on our screens in summer 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. That one memorably ended with Peter’s identity exposed to the world by Mysterio.

We know enough to say that the fallout from Far From Home‘s ending will have a major impact on No Way Home. This Russian 4DX poster for the film makes that clear. The stunning one-sheet depicts Holland’s Parker without his mask, head held low as he sits overlooking New York’s Times Square in the middle of winter. It’s clear that all the anti-Spidey propaganda displayed on the square’s digital screens is getting to him. Check out the poster, via @AidarSM on Twitter, below:

Gorgeous 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster showcases Spidey in the snow 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This neatly sets up Parker’s mindset going into No Way Home. The trailers have shown that the wallcrawler will be overwhelmed by both the loss of his anonymity and all the negative press he’s getting thanks to J. Jonah Jameson, which leads him to turn to Doctor Strange to help him erase his secret from the world with a spell. As we know, the spell goes awry in a big way.

Conversely, the depiction of NYC in winter is probably just a bit of creative license on the part of the poster’s designer. We haven’t seen any snow-filled scenes in the trailers and NWH wasn’t originally set to release in December⏤that’s just how it’s fallen given its pandemic-related delays. For an actual festive MCU experience, though, we’ll have to stick with Disney Plus’ Hawkeye.

Christmas-set or not, Spider-Man: No Way Home still promises to be a holiday treat when it releases on Dec. 17.