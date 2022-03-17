‘Gotham’ star says he’d love to play Harvey Dent one day

Shane West, who starred as the villain Bane in season five of the CW’s Gotham, has expressed interest in portraying another classic villain in the future: Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face.

In a conversation with Screen Rant, the actor and singer shared his interest in playing the famous character, admitting that other than the iconic superhero Batman, taking on the role of a villain is “the way to go.”

So yeah, there’s plenty of characters. Harvey Dent would be something fun to play. It’d be fun to play a Two-Face. Certain things, you might slide into the character a little easier. But if you’re not playing Batman, which, sure a lot of people would love to play, playing the villains, man, that’s the way to go. There’s plenty I would love to give a try with.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The role of Two-Face has been famously portrayed by notable actors in the past, including Billy Dee Williams in 1989’s Batman, Tommy Lee Jones in 1995’s Batman Forever, and the haunting performance by Aaron Eckhart in the highly acclaimed Oscar-winning film The Dark Knight.

On Gotham, Nicholas D’Agosto appeared as the villain in the first two seasons, and with all the buzz surrounding The Batman and impending spin-offs in the works, this could be West’s chance to gain the attention of those involved in the ensuing productions. There’s certainly room for Two-Face and other infamous villains to make their way into the latest universe.

West is keeping busy regardless of whether or not he’ll appear in another Batman outing. He has a couple of projects in the works, including the thrillers Escape the Field and Mid-Century. He can also be seen in theaters in the film Outsiders, which follows a Black high school student who is the primary suspect in his girlfriend’s disappearance.