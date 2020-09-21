Grand Theft Auto Movie Reportedly In Development

At this rate, it looks as if a movie based on Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto is likely to become a reality before the video game series’ long-awaited sixth installment ever materializes. Having just recently celebrated its seventh birthday, GTA V continues to make money hand over fist for the title’s aforementioned creator and publisher Take-Two, not just with game sales (which somehow keep on topping the charts) but with microtransactions available in its online component.

Fans in their millions still make regular day trips to Los Santos in order to mingle with other like-minded players and partake in the mode’s cornerstone Heist content, all with the ultimate goal of making green to spend on digital life luxuries. With even more updates due to arrive before 2020 comes to an end, then, you’d be forgiven for thinking Rockstar’s priorities still very much lie with supporting GTA Online instead of delivering a sequel. Perhaps it’s for that very same reason that a movie based specifically on the series’ fifth entry is said to be in the works.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Resident Evil 4 remake is in development and Netflix is working on a Witcher prequel show, both of which were correct – say that the project is reportedly in the early stages and will loosely adapt the events of GTA V, presumably bringing us live-action versions of characters Michael, Franklin and Trevor. Unfortunately, though, that’s all we’ve got to go on right now and can’t say yet exactly what the plot will center on.

Whether this would lead to Ned Luke (Michael), Shawn Fonteno (Franklin) and Steven Ogg (Trevor) reprising their roles for such a venture remains to be seen, but we certainly can’t imagine anyone else filling their shoes for a slice of live-action GTA V. We’ll hopefully have more details to share on this one in the near future, but in the meantime, let us know what you’d like to see from a Grand Theft Auto movie in the usual place below!