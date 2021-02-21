A Great Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

DreamWorks Animation might not occupy the same rarefied air as the likes of Pixar or Walt Disney Animation, but the studio has been responsible for more than its fair share of all-time great family-friendly films, and that’s without even mentioning the countless billions of box office dollars brought in since the company’s debut feature Antz was released back in 1998.

When it comes to naming the most popular DreamWorks brands, the first four that instantly come to mind are Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon, with the latter in particular standing out. Each individual installment was the subject of widespread critical acclaim, with trilogy closing chapter The Hidden World holding the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the bunch at a measly 91%.

In terms of consistent quality, it wouldn’t be hyperbolic to say that How to Train Your Dragon is one of the best franchises of the modern era, and it would appear that Netflix subscribers are still more than happy to revisit the land of Berk. The Hidden World has landed on the platform’s global most-watched list in fourteenth place today, and will no doubt continue to rise up the rankings over the coming days.

Tying up a trilogy is always a tough task for any popular property, but writer and director Dean BuBois pulls it off spectacularly along with a cast that includes Gerard Butler, Kit Harington, Jay Baruchel and more. Unfortunately, there are currently no plans for a fourth movie, but that might end up detracting from the emotional ending of The Hidden World anyway. Luckily, fans have the opportunity to revisit How to Train Your Dragon on streaming, and anyone that’s not done so yet is missing out on a trio of the 21st Century’s finest animated efforts.