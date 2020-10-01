A Great Jim Carrey Movie Just Hit Netflix

Alrighty then! Netflix just made a lot of people very happy by adding one of the best titles in Jim Carrey’s extensive filmography today. For months now, customers have been able to enjoy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective on the platform, but have been disappointed to find out that the sequel isn’t anywhere to be found on the streaming service. Apparently, though, those in charge heard the complaints and actually did something about it, as Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls is finally available for subscribers to watch, just in time for the weekend.

The 1995 detective comedy classic sees Carrey is back in action as the titular animal sleuth, still just as wacky and uncontrollable as he was in the first flick. While in the Himalayas on vacation, the investigator is forced out of retirement when the exchange of an endangered white bat threatens to send an African village into a civil war.

Though the pic was mostly disparaged by critics, audiences couldn’t get enough of the wild romp back in the nineties. The follow-up managed to gross over $37 million during its opening weekend, soaring to the top of the charts and once again asserting the feature’s lead actor as a box office sensation. On a budget of just $30 million, the film pulled in $212.3 million and surely made executives at Warner Bros. very happy.

Hopefully now that the two titles are on Netflix, fans will rediscover their love for the zany franchise and urge Carrey to return for Ace Ventura 3. The third installment is reportedly just waiting on the actor’s approval in order to get going, so maybe a renewed push from the public will convince him to hop onboard?

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls in now streaming on Netflix.