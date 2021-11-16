Greta Gerwig Reportedly Rewriting Disney’s Live-Action Snow White

The vast majority of Disney’s live-action remakes have tended to play it very safe, making as few deviations from the source material as possible in order to hit that sweet spot between the nostalgia crowd and new fans who may not be as familiar with the animated catalogue of classics.

For the most part, the screenplays have even recited huge swathes of dialogue verbatim, adding in some additional scenes to bump the running time up to a more theatrically palatable length. The production line isn’t known for taking big swings or mining the depths of social or thematic commentary, which is why it’s very intriguing that TheDisinsider is reporting that Greta Gerwig has boarded Snow White to rewrite a script originally credited to Erin Cressida Wilson.

Gerwig has one Academy Award nomination apiece for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Adapted Screenplay thanks to the one-two punch of Lady Bird and Little Women. She’s certainly not an obvious choice to board a Mouse House blockbuster aimed squarely at the undemanding family market, but she’s definitely an exciting one.

Shooting on Snow White is set to begin early next year under the direction of Marc Webb, with Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villain, so more casting news should be forthcoming in the not too distant future.