Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Two Main Villains Reportedly Revealed

Ever since the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, when Thor took off with the Guardians of the Galaxy, fans have been understandably excited to see what happens in the next Guardians movie. And while details on the plot still remain scarce, we may now have some insight as to which two villains will be causing all kinds of problems for everyone’s favorite comic book space crew in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to our sources – the same ones who said that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and the real Mandarin will be the main antagonist in Shang-Chi, both of which have since been confirmed. And who said Enchantress will be the villain in Loki, which looks all but confirmed now – Star-Lord and company will be taking on two baddies in their next big screen adventure. We told you a few months back that both Adam Warlock and High Evolutionary will be making their MCU debut in the third Guardians film, and it seems that’s still the case, as our sources say the current draft of the script includes them both and at this stage, they’re expected to act as the main threats.

Of course, fans have been waiting for Warlock to arrive ever since they saw the post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Elizabeth Debicki, who played the leader of the golden clad alien race the Sovereign, was infuriated at the fact that the Guardians stole from them and vowed revenge on the group via the supreme being. In the threequel, the beloved Marvel character (who’s often portrayed as a good guy on the page) will apparently be tracking the team down and looking for some serious payback. And while director James Gunn had previously cast doubt on Warlock appearing, it seems things have now changed.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

High Evolutionary, meanwhile, will be looking for the Guardians of the Galaxy but for very different reasons. For one, he’s after Rocket Raccoon (who’ll be revealed to be one of his creations), but he also believes that if everyone doesn’t evolve like him, they should just cease to exist.

Of course, previous rumors have also teased the arrival of Silver Surfer and Galactus in the film and there’s even been talk of Michael Rooker’s Yondu making a comeback. None of that’s been confirmed just yet, mind you, but it certainly seems like Gunn is planning to stuff Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 full of tons of wacky and weird characters and we can’t wait to see what else it holds in store for us when it arrives as part of the MCU’s Phase 5.