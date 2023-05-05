‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ quietly debuts a hero that could wipe the floor with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

James Gunn may have made it clear he wasn’t interested in tying into the grand calculus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or leaving a trail of breadcrumbs behind before making the permanent jump to DC Studios, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 nonetheless features the quiet debut of a nigh-on omnipotent superhero.

It’s not exactly screamed from the rooftops, but now that the film is out there for the world to see, audiences are being introduced to Kai Zen’s Phyla-Vell, one of the many prisoners being held captive by the High Evolutionary. While she isn’t exactly a major player in the story, those familiar with the character’s comic book history have plenty of reasons to get excited.

For one thing, in the comics she’s the artificially created offspring of Captain Mar-Vell of both Titanian and Kree origins, which immediately makes her extremely powerful, and perhaps even a little dangerous. Not only that, but Phyla is just one of the many names to have adopted the Captain Marvel moniker over the years, which potentially sets up an interesting future for the unsung debutant.

Kevin Feige has the MCU’s long-term strategy planned out years – if not decades – in advance, so who’s to say that Phyla-Vell’s first appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t eventually culminate in her stepping up to the plate and one day replacing Brie Larson as the all-conquering intergalactic heroine of the entire franchise?

Obviously, we’re getting way too ahead of ourselves, but it’s undeniably fascinating to think that Gunn’s MCU swansong may end up being looked back upon as the first mention of Larson’s eventual replacement as Captain Marvel. Hypothetically, of course.