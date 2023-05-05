Who plays this key new character in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While the fan-favorite team of space-faring MCU misfits may never be the same again following the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the concluding moments of the film seem to hint that at the very least, the Guardians will continue to be out there doing this and that in the MCU’s continuity.

We’ve offered up one spoiler warning already, but consider yourself warned once again – if you haven’t seen the movie, avert your eyes, because we’re going in thick and fast on the final moments of the MCU’s latest blockbuster.

In the film’s mid-credits sequence, following the disbanding of the Guardians as we’ve come to know them, we catch a glimpse of the team’s mostly-new lineup. While mainstays Rocket, Groot and Kraglin are still around, we’ve also got a couple of newcomers. There’s Adam Warlock, who we became somewhat acquainted with over the course of the film, and a newbie who may get comic book fans excited – Phyla-Vell.

It goes without saying, but it would certainly be a wasted opportunity to not see these guardians grace the big screen once more, if only for the sake of getting this extremely powerful Marvel character more screen time. So, assuming we end up seeing her again, who plays Phyla-Vell?

Who plays Phyla-Vell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Image via Marvel Studios / IMDb

The latest addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy lineup is played by a young actor named Kai Zen. Per her IMDb profile, Zen’s acting resume isn’t all that expansive, but she has had some notable roles in her still-young Hollywood career. She plays the voice of Pepper in Eureka!, as well as a Young Wandering Blade in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. While her MCU gig may be her biggest role yet, this won’t be her first Marvel role – having made a small contribution to Spidey and His Amazing Friends, in a role that is simply listed as ‘Girl.’