‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star praises ‘visionary’ James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be about to bring an end to the MCU journey of the titular cosmic hero team, but it’s also set to introduce some exciting new players into the franchise, too. At the top of the list is Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, the genetically perfect being created by the Sovereign to take out the Guardians, as teased in one of Guardians 2‘s post-credits scenes.

Poulter was initially viewed as an unlikely choice for the role of the golden and godlike Adam, but recent paparazzi snaps of the We’re the Millers actor have proven that he’s going to cut an intimidating figure as Warlock. His superhero bod won’t be the only treat for the eyes in the movie, though, as Poulter has promised that Vol. 3 will be visually spectacular, and he can’t wait to experience it with fans once the threequel eventually arrives next spring.

In an interview with Collider, the British star was asked if he knew what to expect from Guardians 3, which wrapped up production last month, or if he expects to be surprised when he gets to see the finished product. Poulter revealed that he fully anticipates being blown away by it as he knows there will be so much added in post-production, as spearheaded by “visionary” director James Gunn.

As Poulter put it:

“I think I’m gonna be surprised just because there’s so many elements in the equation, a lot of which obviously relate to visual effects and things that you can’t see in the moment of shooting it. But I think James Gunn is such a visionary, and he seems to just have endless creativity in his bones. I’m just so excited to see how he takes what we shot and translates it to the screen, with all the other elements that are to come. There’s such a talented visual effects team, as well, attached to it, so I think I’m in for a lot of surprises when I see it.”

One surprise that fans still have to go is our first look at Poulter in costume as Adam. Gunn has impressively managed to keep a lid on spoilery set photos and the like so there’s still so much we don’t know about the flick. That said, the filmmaker himself has occasionally treated us to scraps of information to keep our appetites whetted, like his recent revelation that The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior features in a top-secret part.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 not hitting theaters until May 2023, we may not get a trailer until next year. The good news, however, is that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lands on Disney Plus this December.