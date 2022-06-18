Guy Ritchie directing ‘Hercules’ hasn’t gone down too well with the Disney faithful

To paraphrase the old saying; inside of Guy Ritchie there are two wolves. One of them is the director of acclaimed crime capers like Snatch, The Gentlemen, and Wrath of Man, while the other helms thoroughly mediocre blockbusters like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake. Rarely have the two ever met, but maybe it’ll happen when the filmmaker calls action on the Mouse House’s upcoming Hercules.

To be fair, Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes movies with Robert Downey Jr. were massively entertaining and made over $500 million apiece at the box office, while Aladdin sailed past the billion-dollar threshold, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. remains an underrated gem that didn’t deserve to go down in flames during its theatrical run.

That being said, the news that he was getting back into the Disney business to bring a beloved fan favorite to life hasn’t gone down particularly well with the online community, as you can see from some of the reactions below.

Disney's 'Hercules' was barely a hit in 1997. Guy Rithie's 'Aladdin' was a smash almost entirely due to the beloved IP, the "demographic event movie" factor and Will Smith-as-Genie star power. I am hoping the budget for Guy Ritchie's live-action 'Hercules' is kept in check. pic.twitter.com/4PoanLKbt4 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 17, 2022

guy ritchie directing live action hercules like his directing wasn't the worst part of the live action aladdin pic.twitter.com/idriNUL7fu — danté (@spidermoron) June 18, 2022

Hey, #Disney, if Guy Ritchie’s directing the live-action Hercules, does that mean he’s not working on the Aladdin sequel anymore?



Because I’ll do it. — Shaun Ford (@ShaunFord92) June 18, 2022

Aladdin Gallery 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

Because he did such a good job with Aladdin? Look, I like Guy Ritchie, & I think he’ll possibly do a better job on Hercules than he did Aladdin. But yeah…. #Truth https://t.co/45RYnnD6rc — Nerdalorian (@Nerduoso) June 18, 2022

Giving Guy Ritchie Hercules after the abomination that was Aladdin literally kills any interest I may have had for that film.

Goodbye to all the colour And humour from the animation I guess 🤷🏻 — Nay (@Nay_214) June 17, 2022

Guy Ritchie is going to Direct the live-action Hercules movie… I am losing my shit. WHY?????? Aladdin was bad! Does he have dirt on Disney Executives??? THE RUSSO BROTHERS WILL PRODUCE! KILL ME NOW!!! I'm mad, i'm legitimately pissed off about this. I'm going into mourning — Jennifer (@Jennipeg) June 17, 2022

*reads the headline and walks away* No, thank you. Aladdin was so terribly directed it was near parody. https://t.co/FAKkauLMgm — TalkingSMAC Superheroes Movies Animation & Comics (@TalkingSMACpod) June 17, 2022

The Expendables, Godzilla, Wonder Woman 1984, Mortal Kombat, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham is penning the script, and the Russo brothers are co-producing through their AGBO banner, so there’s plenty of blockbuster experience attached to Hercules.

Of course, that isn’t exactly a guarantee of quality, but the lukewarm reception to have greeted Aladdin has seen Ritchie’s appointment met with a less enthusiastic reception than the studio would have liked, even if it’s an entirely predictable one based on how the target audience felt about his last Disney-backed effort.