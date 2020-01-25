Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She Was High On Mushrooms When She Made Her Vagina Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop is well known for its, shall we say, bizarre products, but few of their items have kicked up as much discussion on the web as the subtly titled “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle.”

Yes, this is a thing that actually exists and the candle’s official description explains how it came about, with it reading as so:

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow) —the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.”

It then goes on to characterize the candle as “a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.” At the very least, you can’t say that the product is unmemorable, and while discussing it in a recent interview, Paltrow joked that she was high on mushrooms when she came up with the idea, saying:

“Well, it’s a candle. It’s called ‘This Smells Like My Vagina. It started as a joke, I was like, ‘This smells like my vagina.’ And I was kidding, obviously, and we were on mushrooms, and – no, we weren’t on mushrooms, we weren’t.”

Though she quickly backtracks on the comment about mushrooms, saying she wasn’t actually on them when she thought of the product, it wouldn’t be hard to believe that she was, at the very least, high on something when developing her vagina candle. In any case, it’s certainly caught on, with the item now sold out and taking up headlines all over the internet.

Although once a critically acclaimed actress, Paltrow has mostly turned away from cinema in recent years, outside of her occasional appearances as Pepper Potts in the MCU. Instead, she’s been focusing most of her efforts on her aforementioned “wellness” brand Goop, which is responsible for this new candle.

And though it may have been developed as more of a publicity stunt than anything else, it’s certainly doing wonders for the company and bringing it more attention and recognition. Which only leaves us wondering what bizarre creation Gwyneth Paltrow will think of for her next trick.