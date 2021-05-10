Hayley Atwell Reportedly Returning As Peggy Carter In Captain America 4

Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter may have only played a substantial role in a single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie – although that was more than enough to establish her as a firm fan favorite thanks to her winning performance in Captain America: The First Avenger – but she’s gone on to find herself as one of the most regularly recurring characters in the expanded universe.

An episode of Disney Plus series What If…? that imagines Peggy becoming a super solider will mark her tenth appearance in a Marvel project after she went on to cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame, while she also lent her vocal talents to two outings of the animated Avengers Assemble, turned up in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and headlined both a One-Shot and her own TV show that ran for two seasons, each titled Agent Carter.

The final scene of the Infinity Saga finally gave fans the happy ending for Peggy and Steve Rogers that they’d been clamoring to see for the best part of a decade, and the actress admitted in the aftermath that her time as part of the MCU was over. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the project was in development long before it was confirmed – that she’s going to be brought back for Captain America 4.

According to our intel, it would only be for flashbacks which would presumably continue the exploration of the super soldier program’s history that played heavily into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier given Peggy’s ties to the origins of both Captain America and S.H.I.E.L.D., the latter of which might still be active if the show’s final post-credits scene is any indication.