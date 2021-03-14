Haley Joel Osment Reportedly Eyed For Rob Zombie’s Munsters Movie

We got some unexpected movie news this week – Rob Zombie is set to helm a Munsters reboot for Universal, with the horror director putting his own unique, hard R-rated stamp on the beloved monstrous family. Some of the cast is already locked in, with Zombie hiring wife and frequent leading lady Sheri Moon Zombie as vampire matriarch Lily and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Frankenstein-esque father Herman.

We Got This Covered can now reveal some additional casting and character information about the film. For one, we can confirm that Dan Roebuck, previously revealed to be part of the cast, is set to play The Count AKA Grandpa Munster, Lily’s father. What’s more, Eddie, the couple’s werewolf son, will be reimagined as Lester, Lily’s brother who is likewise a werewolf.

Eddie Marsan has been offered this part, but it’s unclear if he’s going to accept. If he doesn’t, a few other actors are being eyed to replace him, including Haley Joel Osment. Osment became a horror icon at a young age thanks to 1999’s The Sixth Sense, so it would be fun for him to make a return to the genre in a completely different project like this one. Again, however, he’s just being considered for Lester in case Marsan declines to participate. Other actors on stand-by for the part include Kevin Connolly, Kevin Weissman and Frankie Muniz.

The Munsters movie will also include an original character called Dr. Henry Wolfgang, a mad scientist played by Richard Brake, with his assistant Floop portrayed by Jorge Garcia. Cassandra Peterson AKA Elvira will cameo as the Munsters’ real estate agent. Classic horror villains Count Orlock – the vampire from Nosferatu – and Igor will likewise appear in supporting roles, though they have yet to be cast. Filming is set to kick off this May in Budapest, Hungary.

