Halle Berry signs multi-film deal with Netflix

It’s been almost two decades since Halle Berry won an Academy Award for Best Actress, but it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that the last couple of years have seen her embark on what might arguably be the hottest run of her career since then.

After reinforcing her ass-kicking credentials with a powerhouse supporting performance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Berry stepped behind the camera to make her feature-length directorial debut on Bruised, which won decent enough reviews from critics, but has proved to be a rousing success on Netflix in terms of viewing figures.

The hard-hitting MMA drama became the most-watched movie in the United States shortly after releasing, while it nabbed second spot on the global chart behind the all-conquering Red Notice after being streamed for almost 50 million hours in the first five days it was available.

Deadline reports that the 55 year-old has now signed a deal with the company that will see her star in and produce in a number of new titles for the platform. Berry has Roland Emmerich’s disaster epic Moonfall coming early next year, while she recently wrapped production on Netflix sci-fi drama The Mothership, and she’ll be staying put on streaming for a while.