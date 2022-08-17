After a great many films and with so many bullets and hits landed on Michael Myers, a crippling blow is set to be dealt during Halloween Ends: but from who?

Halloween Kills marked yet another time Michael Myers has been nearly killed, with the critically-bashed film seeing him knocked out ever so briefly before springing back to life. When will protagonists learn the rule of “never walk away from the villain if you’re not 100 percent certain they’re dead”? Well, with Halloween Ends being the definitive end (for now) for the franchise, theories are flowing in thick and fast.

A new fan theory believes they’ve picked the winner in the killer lottery, and it’s not the most obvious choice, curiously. Posted on Reddit, /u/DepartmentofStrange believes it’ll be none other than Detective Hawkins: and not Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode.

It’s an interesting twist on what the general expectation is for Halloween Ends, with nearly everyone and their dog predicting a big end for Laurie that involves killing the man she’s hunted for years. The town has come so close on so many occasions to burying the hatchet, and Laurie in particular.

Should Hawkins be the one to end the chaos because Laurie dies in the opening of the film, it would be an actual twist in what has mostly been a very predictable new trilogy of films. Jamie Lee Curtis has previously teased that Ends will “fuck you up”, and the press pack for CinemaCon had shared a similar sentiment.

All will be revealed when Halloween Ends on Oct. 14.