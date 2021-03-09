One of the best Halloween movies is finding a lot of love on Netflix today.

Blumhouse were responsible for dusting off Michael Myers’ mask and resurrecting the iconic horror franchise in 2018 for the simply titled Halloween, and the recent chiller is currently being streamed by millions across the globe. According to FlixPatrol’s latest stats, in fact, the Jamie Lee Curtis vehicle is sitting in seventh place on the Top 10 most-watched movies worldwide chart today.

2018’s Halloween – sometimes called H40 by fans – was released to coincide with the series’ 40th anniversary. It took the novel approach of wiping every single sequel in the franchise from continuity, only taking the events of the 1978 original as canon, and picked up in the present day with Curtis’ Laurie Strode having to protect her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Alyson (Andi Matichak) from the Shape when he returns to torment her four decades from the very night since the last time he escaped his psychiatric institution.

After the franchise had gotten pretty bloated, this back-to-basics approach worked wonders and the semi-reboot is easily one of the best reviewed entries in the Halloween universe. Rarely for the series, it’s got a Certified Fresh rating – 79% – on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics praising Curtis’ performance and David Gordon Green’s direction. Both the star and filmmaker will be back for Halloween Kills as well, which has unfortunately been held up by the pandemic. It was supposed to arrive last October, but it’ll end up dropping this fall instead. Coming in 2022, Halloween Ends will then conclude the Laurie/Myers saga for good.

2018’s Halloween isn’t available on Netflix in the US, but it is in many other territories, and judging by its popularity right now, it looks like folks can’t wait to return to Haddonfield, Illinois for more murder and mayhem when Kills finally hits theaters on October 15th.