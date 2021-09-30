Halloween Producer Addresses Possible Freddy Or Jason Crossovers

Unless the property in question has already been established as a shared universe where everything is connected, the inter-franchise crossover can often have an air of desperation surrounding it. On many occasions, it feels like the studio throwing everything and the kitchen sink into the mix, hoping that combining at least two iconic characters in the same movie will yield increased box office returns to keep the brand alive just that little bit longer.

2003’s Freddy vs. Jason was a great example of this, after it marked the first big screen appearance of the titular icons for a decade in a modern-day setting, discounting the futuristic Jason X. It wound up earning $116 million at the box office on a $30 million budget, which at the time was the most money either A Nightmare on Elm Street or Friday the 13th had ever seen, proving that these mashups are almost always profitable.

Michael Myers has been doing just fine, though, with Halloween Kills weeks away from coming to theaters and Peacock, where it’ll look to match the critical and commercial success of its predecessor. In a new interview with CBR, producer Ryan Freimann addressed the possibility of Haddonfield’s terror crossing paths with Freddy or Jason.

“We always run into that because you always want to have Freddy and Jason and then Leatherface has kind of crept into there on the Mount Rushmore of those guys. I still like to think that Michael being the first is the best and I think each has their own appeal. Freddy definitely has his silliness and is interesting. I’ve never truly been a Jason fan but I find merit in all of them. We partner with Universal in their horror parks on the Titans of Terror where all four of them are represented but we try to really keep them on their own so I don’t think you’ll see a Michael vs. Jason or Michael vs. Freddy on the docket for the future.”

Better not hold your breath, then, but it’s hardly a surprising answer. Halloween Kills hasn’t even been released yet, and Halloween Ends is already scheduled for next year, so it’s doubtful that anyone involved in the sequel/reboot trilogy has even contemplated what comes next for Michael Myers after October 2022.