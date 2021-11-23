Harry Potter and Spider-Man battle for streaming supremacy

Last week, a viral Twitter thread had movie fans questioning whether they were stuck in some sort of 1990s/early-2000s time loop, based entirely on an upcoming slate of film and television projects that harked back to some of the biggest brands of the time.

Ewan McGregor in Star Wars, Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, Bill Murray in Ghostbustbers and Michael Keaton suiting up as Batman is strange enough, but let’s not forget that both Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina are back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is also expected to feature Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker.

One of the biggest brands of the time that hasn’t yet been subjected to a reboot or legacy sequel is Harry Potter, but that hasn’t stopped The Boy Who Lived doing direct battle with Marvel’s web-slinger in a battle for supremacy at the top of the HBO most-watched rankings, as per FlixPatrol.

Spider-Man movies currently account for 20% of the Top 20, covering all three iterations of the web-slinger, but the number one spot is occupied by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, with fans clearly revisiting the opening installment in the wake of its 20th anniversary. Two Spidey blockbusters are directly behind, though, so this battle is far from over.