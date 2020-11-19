Harry Potter Cast Reportedly In Active Talks To Return For New Movie

Last week marked the 19th anniversary of the release of the first of the Harry Potter movies. With the 20th just around the corner, then, nostalgia for the original series of Wizarding World films is at an all-time high. So it’s easy to imagine that conversations are being had at Warner Bros. about doing some kind of new project that would bring back all the old favorites. Sure enough, new word has arrived claiming that talks with the cast are going on behind the scenes.

Insider Daniel Richtman has revealed on his Patreon page that he’s heard from his sources that the “original cast members of the Harry Potter franchise” are in active talks to “come back for a new project.” Richtman goes on to say that there were allegedly talks between the studio and the talent last year, but these were halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, however, they have resumed and are ongoing.

Richtman doesn’t specify which cast members are involved in these discussions, but we can presume that it’s at least the core trio – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who starred as Harry, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. It seems feasible that other former Hogwarts students could return alongside them, like Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley/Potter).

We also don’t know right now what this “new project” would be, but the most obvious idea is to do a movie version of The Cursed Child stage play. Some of the cast have been asked if they would reprise their roles for such a production in the past and have generally been amenable to it. We Got This Covered has also heard back in 2019 that this is something WB was entertaining.

With the Fantastic Beasts series not having shaped up how they hoped, the best way to save the Wizarding World might be for Warner Bros. to get the Harry Potter cast back. But clearly it’s still early days so we’ll just have to see how this story develops.