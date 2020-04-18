Harry Potter Fans Can Now Earn $1,000 By Binging All The Movies

Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, EDsmart is giving Harry Potter fans the opportunity to binge-watch all 10 movies in the franchise and earn $1,000 for their effort.

The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus has resulted in hundreds of millions of people self-isolating indoors to help curb the spread of the deadly disease. But since there’s little to do at home, streaming services such as Netflix with their massive library of content are the best source of entertainment we could hope for in these trying days.

Unless, of course, celebrities and execs behind our favorite franchises decide to chime in on this effort by increasing their interaction with fans or releasing new content. One such instance saw the folks behind the Wizarding World of Harry Potter release a new website where you can take part in Hogwarts classes and learn the ancient arts yourself. Now, EDsmart, an online communication platform for education, has announced a marathon for Potterheads and asked them to join in.

Five people will have the opportunity to binge all 10 films in the franchise (8 Harry Potter pics and 2 Fantastic Beasts) and win $1,000, not to mention up to $200 worth of merchandise to help them go through the marathon. Those selected will have to document their experience on social media.

Here’s what EDsmart is looking for:

“The person we’re looking for is not only a Harry Potter fan, but also an active, outgoing social media personality who would be thrilled to live-tweet or live stream their Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts movie marathon experience while tagging getedsmart and/or #getedsmart. The only requirements are that you are 18 years old or older, eligible to work in the United States, and an active social media user. If you’re hired, simply sit down in your favorite movie-watching location, watch the movies, grub, and post it on your social media platform or live stream. Once the magical marathon, live-tweeting and live streaming, etc. are over, we’ll have you rank each movie and post it online.”

In addition to the cash, those who are selected for participation will receive Harry Potter merchandise including Butterbeer caramel corn, gummy candy slugs, Berty Botts Every Flavour Jelly Beans, chocolate frogs, a Gryffindor snuggie, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel insulated tumbler, and of course, a $100 Grubhub gift card. The top pick will also get a copy of every movie on Blu-ray.

For anyone who wishes to apply, you can visit this website between now and May 15th and try your luck at winning one of the spots.