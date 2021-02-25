Home / movies

Harry Potter Fans Heartbroken Over Emma Watson Retirement News

Harry Potter fans were hit with some surprising news, and not the good kind, this week as it was reported that Emma Watson has retired from acting. The Hermione Granger actress has yet to announce this herself, but British tabloid The Daily Mail has shared that her agent told them that Watson’s career is “dormant” right now and she’s not taking on any new projects for the foreseeable future.

Watson, whose last released feature was Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women, is said to be looking to settle down with her partner Leo Robinton, who she’s been in a relationship with since 2019. It’s believed that she and Robinton, an American businessman, are now engaged and are looking to start a family together.

Obviously, fans wish all the best for Watson in her personal life, but she’s also a screen icon for a generation who’ve grown up alongside her across the Harry Potter movies and her other roles in the likes of Beauty and the Beast and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. And the result is that a lot of Twitter users are venting their emotions onto social media.

In fact, “heartbroken” is a word you’ll see going around a lot.

Literally every HP fan.

Harry-Potter

Some people are having a lot of mixed feelings about the whole situation. It’s sad to hear we might not get any more movies starring Watson, at least for a while, but fans are proud of her for focusing on her happiness all the same.

Pretty much everyone’s reaction in a nutshell.

Watson was catapulted into worldwide superstardom upon the release of the first Harry Potter film, The Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone, when she was just 11 years old. When consolidated, her movies have earned over $7 billion, making her one of the highest-grossing actresses in the world. But it seems that at age 30, the British star is ready to step out of the limelight.

