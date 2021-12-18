‘Harry Potter’ star addresses a potential return to the franchise

Even though the property has never really retreated into the background of the pop culture conversation, Harry Potter has been riding a seriously increased wave of positive buzz and momentum since the beginning of last month.

As well as celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first feature-length installment in the film series, quiz show Hogwarts Tournament of Houses took fans on a trip down a trivia-packed memory lane, while HBO Max are looking to replicate the success of the Friends reunion special by doing the same for the Harry Potter crew, and the first trailer for prequel spinoff Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore drew a largely warm reception from fans.

To cap it all off, Warner Bros. have openly admitted that mining the Wizarding World for more content is a top priority, which will no doubt lead to all sorts of speculation swirling around the legacy players. Prime among them is Rupert Grint, who addressed the possibility in an interview with ComicBook.

“It’s not something I go back and think about much. It’s only recently, now that it’s been 20 years since the first movie, those conversations have started. It’s great to see everyone again, it’s very nostalgic, these films were a huge part of my life and I’m fond of everyone. But I think it ended at the right time, it was a long time, and it was great fun, and I think … It’s been 10 years since we shot the last one. I have a new perspective, I can appreciate it for what it is, a mad, enormously fun time. As far as another movie, I don’t know. I don’t know, exactly. I love that character, I feel very connected to him, so yeah, I don’t know.”

Grint, along with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, are more than financially secure enough to never have to work again, so you’d imagine retreading familiar ground that they’d already dedicated over a decade of their lives to wouldn’t be too high up the list of priorities. Then again, money often talks loudest in Hollywood, and Harry Potter is still one of the biggest brands on the planet.