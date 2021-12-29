Warning: this article contains spoilers for Hawkeye

Fans of the Disney Plus series Hawkeye are absolutely reveling in the extended adventures of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton following the devastating events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. In the movie, Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes undid the devastation brought by Josh Brolin’s Thanos using a “time heist” scheme that collected all six of the Infinity Stones.

However, some of the revelations that came to light in Hawkeye are now making fans question whether Endgame‘s plot was as airtight as it seemed. Warning: spoilers for Hawkeye to follow.

In the final episode of season one of Hawkeye, Clint reveals to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, the sister of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, that Natasha spoke adoringly of her sister Yelena to Clint, regaling the archer with tales from the siblings’ childhoods. This was all part of an effort to convince Yelena that Clint didn’t kill Natasha, but instead, she sacrificed herself so the Avengers could retrieve the Soul Stone from the planet Vormir.

So the question arises, if Clint knew about Yelena, why didn’t he speak up about her existence to the other Avengers in Endgame when Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark asks the crew if Natasha had any family following Natasha’s demise?

The Reddit user u/Blockinite raises this very question, on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, in hilarious fashion with an imagined internal monologue Clint has during the scene in Endgame. Check it out for yourself.