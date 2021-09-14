Hawkeye Is Making Fans Remember The MCU’s First Christmas Story — Iron Man 3

The Hawkeye trailer finally dropped yesterday, and Marvel fans went crazy for it as it promised that the incoming TV series will be a full-throttle action/adventure show with lots of Christmas cheer. With the eight-part season premiering this November, it’s perfectly timed to offer Marvel lovers a festive treat. But, don’t forget, this isn’t the first time an MCU production has been set during the holidays. That honor goes to 2013’s Iron Man 3.

Over the past day, Iron Man 3 has been getting a lot of renewed appreciation and attention on social media as Hawkeye‘s Christmas setting has got fans thinking back to the closer to the Robert Downey Jr. trilogy. The trailer quickly drew comparisons to Die Hard but one fan accurately pointed out that it actually owes more of a debt to Shane Black’s film.

Hawkeye is an upcoming Marvel story set during the Christmas period where an established hero distances himself from his family and takes a young protégé under his wing … and people are comparing it to Die Hard?!



Iron Man 3 is RIGHT THERE, people… pic.twitter.com/kzXwirdBVR — Thomas Murch (@ThomasJohnMurch) September 13, 2021

Iron man 3 as a christmas movie and Hawkeye as a christmas series. I love it so much pic.twitter.com/e46RVemtFD — Beatriz (@rayyofsuunshine) September 13, 2021

Hopefully #Hawkeye will lean more into its Christmas setting than Iron Man 3 did. — PhantomHarley (@phantom_harley) September 13, 2021

iron man 3 walked so that hawkeye could run — cam SHANG CHI !! (@Iouistmarvel) September 14, 2021

Hawkeye may be Christmas themed and timed…



But ain't no one is gonna do it like Iron Man 3 did. — Nikki✪⎊ ❤‍🔥Shang-Chi era❤‍🔥 (@barnesmalec) September 13, 2021

inspired: Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie — (((Russell Crock))) (@RussellCrock) September 13, 2021

There's something really magical superheroes in a Christmas setting. It's gonna be a banger fellas! pic.twitter.com/E6CpNsuboh — Paul Cag (@ThePaulCag) September 13, 2021

Yo I just realized that Hawkeye will be the first MCU property to be set during Christmas since IRON MAN 3, I want more Christmas MCU content — Dom hates mangos | BLM (@DomHatesMangos) September 14, 2021

Hawkeye will see Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) having his plans to spend some quality time with his family over the holidays nixed when he encounters his biggest fan, 22-year-old archer prodigy Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and the pair become embroiled in a dangerous adventure as a mysterious presence from Clint’s past reappears in his life. Vera Farmiga, Alaqua Cox, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and Florence Pugh are also in the cast.

Hawkeye debuts on Disney Plus this November 24th.