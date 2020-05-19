There’s been another turn in the ongoing, arduous legal battle between Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife Sonny Pacheco. Previously, the latter has accused Renner of some highly troubling behavior. Most notably, threatening to kill himself and her while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol. Renner has since retaliated with his own claims against Pacheco, including his latest allegation.

PEOPLE has obtained documents that Renner filed last Thursday, in which he says Pacheco stole upwards of $50,000 from their seven-year-old daughter’s trust fund over a period of two years.

“In an email to Mr. Renner’s business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, dated April 23, 2019, [Pacheco] admitted transferring funds from the minor’s trust account to her personal account in violation of the Court’s Order, stating: ‘The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide [the minor] Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party – after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator.”

Renner further alleges that Pacheco removed $10,000 from the account some eight months later, as well as accusing her of taking around $32,000 from the fund in order to pay her attorney’s fees.

“[Pacheco told] Jacobs in an email eight months later, ‘Please note the number of $10,701.40 was taken out of this account to pay my property taxes for 6 months. Once again this year like the past years, mine and [A.R.]’s savings have been drained from attorney fees.”

PEOPLE reached out to Pacheco for a comment, and naturally she denied the allegations and hit back at her ex-husband in a strongly worded statement, which you can read in full below:

“Anyone who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is their child’s health and safety. Over the years it’s hard to fathom what I’ve seen and what people have told me they’ve seen in regards to Jeremy’s disturbing actions while our child is in his care. Unfortunately, these actions have landed me in a position to need to retain legal support, undergo a child custody evaluation, and now have a plan parent coordinator. It is hard for me to stay muted because, after all this time, money, and energy spent putting safety measures in place to keep our daughter safe while once again in Jeremy’s care, these measures are still being violated as of today.”

Other allegations that have been flung around during this heated court case include Pacheco’s claim that Renner told the nanny he wanted her dead and that he supposedly bit their daughter. Renner, meanwhile, has labelled Pacheco “an unstable liar” and has flat-out denied her serious accusations.

Renner was last seen as Clint Barton in the MCU in last year’s Avengers: Endgame and is due to reprise his role in the self-titled Hawkeye TV series. The Disney Plus show appears to be on hold somewhat, though, as other series like She-Hulk seem to have gained precedent. From Marvel’s perspective though, this is probably for the best, as they wouldn’t want bad press like this circling one of their projects.