Before fans showed an outpour of love for George Lucas’ Star Wars prequel trilogy in recent years, the Hayden Christensen-led movies were widely considered to be the worst thing since unsliced bread.

Now, in celebration of his return to the galaxy far, far away in just a few days through Obi-Wan Kenobi, the actor has risen to the defense of the prequels, or more specifically, an element that took the brunt of the criticism back in the day. As Christensen explained it in a chat with The Guardian, there was nothing wrong with the dialogue, considering the fictional setting.

“George Lucas creates such a unique world where everything is so specific, from the way these characters look and the way that they talk. And I feel like sometimes people lose sight of that and they expect them to speak the same way that we speak – and that’s not what we were going for.”

So, as much as you hate to hear Hayden say stuff like “I’m haunted by the kiss that you should never have given me” or “from my point of view, the Jedi are evil!” It all goes back to that specific vision Lucas held in his mind for the prequel trilogy, a vision that he saw through with the determination of a man who was willing to risk it all for the sake of originality.

Let’s hope Christensen’s Darth Vader will get to have as many menacing and ominous lines in Obi-Wan Kenobi as his original trilogy counterpart did back in the ’80s. The anticipated series is set for a Disney Plus premiere amid the Star Wars Celebration 2022 on May 27.