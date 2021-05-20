HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For June
HBO Max has a ton of great material coming in June. In total, over 100 new titles are on their way to the platform throughout the course of next month. Subscribers can enjoy a lot of classic films pulled from Warner Bros.’ library, as well as a few must-see originals, including a couple of the studio’s next big movie releases.
For starters, the first day of the month delivers the usual load of freshly licensed content, which this time around includes some real treats. Catch The Conjuring 2 before the third film debuts (more on that in a moment), revisit a couple of Stanley Kubrick classics – namely, Dr. Strangelove and Eyes Wide Shut – and be sure to watch Stephen King drama The Green Mile. Wizarding World lovers, meanwhile, can rejoice, as all eight entries in the Harry Potter saga drop on June 1st. Elsewhere, don’t miss Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes and DC flick Shazam!
Alongside its theatrical release the same day, June 4th brings the streaming debut of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the next chapter in the horror franchise which sees Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as paranormal investigators the Warrens. This time, the couple investigate a case based on real-life events, that of a murder suspect who claims he’s the victim of demonic possession.
The 11th is another notable day for HBO Max as well, as it offers up two originals. First of all, skating-themed teen sitcom Betty returns for its second season, while In the Heights likewise arrives. An adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit stage musical, it stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace and comes from director Jon M. Chu, serving as his much-anticipated follow-up to Crazy Rich Asians.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Here’s the full list of everything headed to HBO Max in June:
Released June 1
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
Released June 2
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Released June 3
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
Released June 4
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
Released June 5
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
Released June 6
Rizzoli & Isles
Released June 8
Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
Released June 9
Young Hearts, 2020
Released June 10
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Released June 11
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
In the Heights
Released June 12
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
Released June 15
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Released June 17
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Released June 18
Super Friends
Released June 19
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
Released June 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Released June 24
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Released June 25
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
Released June 29
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Don’t miss all of this on HBO Max next month.
Source: Decider
Comments