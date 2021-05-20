HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For June

HBO Max has a ton of great material coming in June. In total, over 100 new titles are on their way to the platform throughout the course of next month. Subscribers can enjoy a lot of classic films pulled from Warner Bros.’ library, as well as a few must-see originals, including a couple of the studio’s next big movie releases.

For starters, the first day of the month delivers the usual load of freshly licensed content, which this time around includes some real treats. Catch The Conjuring 2 before the third film debuts (more on that in a moment), revisit a couple of Stanley Kubrick classics – namely, Dr. Strangelove and Eyes Wide Shut – and be sure to watch Stephen King drama The Green Mile. Wizarding World lovers, meanwhile, can rejoice, as all eight entries in the Harry Potter saga drop on June 1st. Elsewhere, don’t miss Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes and DC flick Shazam!

Alongside its theatrical release the same day, June 4th brings the streaming debut of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the next chapter in the horror franchise which sees Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as paranormal investigators the Warrens. This time, the couple investigate a case based on real-life events, that of a murder suspect who claims he’s the victim of demonic possession.

The 11th is another notable day for HBO Max as well, as it offers up two originals. First of all, skating-themed teen sitcom Betty returns for its second season, while In the Heights likewise arrives. An adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit stage musical, it stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace and comes from director Jon M. Chu, serving as his much-anticipated follow-up to Crazy Rich Asians.

Here’s the full list of everything headed to HBO Max in June:

Released June 1

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

Released June 2

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Released June 3

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

Released June 4

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

Released June 5

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

Released June 6

Rizzoli & Isles

Released June 8

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

Released June 9

Young Hearts, 2020

Released June 10

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Released June 11

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

In the Heights

Released June 12

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

Released June 15

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Released June 17

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Released June 18

Super Friends

Released June 19

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

Released June 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Released June 24

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Released June 25

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

Released June 29

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Don’t miss all of this on HBO Max next month.