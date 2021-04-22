HBO Max Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For May
Following hot on the heels of competitors like Netflix, Disney Plus and more, HBO Max is now here to supply us with its May lineup, and as usual, it’s a doozy.
Comprised of licensed titles, originals, TV shows and movies, there’s literally something for everyone. It’s an exhaustive list, no doubt, but among the highlights is definitely Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Tenet, which hit theaters – well, the ones that were open – over the summer and is another thrilling effort from the always interesting director.
Admittedly, it didn’t make as big of a splash as some of his other films, and probably didn’t live up to Warner Bros.’ expectations, but a lot of that was obviously due to the pandemic and now that it’s arriving on HBO Max, a lot more people will get the chance to see it. Just be prepared to have your mind messed with, as it’s arguably the director’s most complicated and intricate piece of work yet.
But that’s hardly where the highlights for May end, and you can see the full and complete list of next month’s additions down below.
Released May 1
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
Released May 2
Uri and Ella, Season 1
Released May 3
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
Released May 6
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
Released May 7
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)
Released May 8
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
Released May 9
Axios (HBO)
Released May 10
Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Released May 13
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
Released May 14
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Released May 15
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
Released May 19
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
Released May 20
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
Released May 23
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
Released May 25
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Released May 26
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
Released May 28
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Released May 30
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
So, there you have it. Another healthy, varied selection from HBO Max to keep customers happy throughout May and beyond. And let’s not forget that the platform still has recent heavy hitters readily available to watch, like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong and as of this Friday, Mortal Kombat.
Indeed, there’s much to enjoy on the burgeoning streaming site and it’ll only continue to grow with more and more content being added each month. But tell us, what will you be watching over the coming weeks? Let us know down below.
Source: Decider
