HBO Max Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For May

Following hot on the heels of competitors like Netflix, Disney Plus and more, HBO Max is now here to supply us with its May lineup, and as usual, it’s a doozy.

Comprised of licensed titles, originals, TV shows and movies, there’s literally something for everyone. It’s an exhaustive list, no doubt, but among the highlights is definitely Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Tenet, which hit theaters – well, the ones that were open – over the summer and is another thrilling effort from the always interesting director.

Admittedly, it didn’t make as big of a splash as some of his other films, and probably didn’t live up to Warner Bros.’ expectations, but a lot of that was obviously due to the pandemic and now that it’s arriving on HBO Max, a lot more people will get the chance to see it. Just be prepared to have your mind messed with, as it’s arguably the director’s most complicated and intricate piece of work yet.

But that’s hardly where the highlights for May end, and you can see the full and complete list of next month’s additions down below.

Released May 1

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

Released May 2

Uri and Ella, Season 1

Released May 3

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

Released May 6

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

Released May 7

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

Released May 8

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Released May 9

Axios (HBO)

Released May 10

Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Released May 13

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

Released May 14

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Released May 15

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)

Released May 19

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

Released May 20

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

Released May 23

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

Released May 25

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Released May 26

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

Released May 28

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Released May 30

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

So, there you have it. Another healthy, varied selection from HBO Max to keep customers happy throughout May and beyond. And let’s not forget that the platform still has recent heavy hitters readily available to watch, like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong and as of this Friday, Mortal Kombat.

Indeed, there’s much to enjoy on the burgeoning streaming site and it’ll only continue to grow with more and more content being added each month. But tell us, what will you be watching over the coming weeks? Let us know down below.