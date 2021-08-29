HBO Max Reportedly Want 10 DCEU Projects Per Year

The constant comparisons being made between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU are reductive on a lot of fronts, but the unstoppable rise of streaming has only seen the tribalism intensify. Kevin Feige’s outfit made a hugely successful move into small screen storytelling earlier this year, with five shows in total rolling out before the end of 2021.

Warner Bros. and DC Films aren’t getting into the game until The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker premieres in January, but the vast majority of high profile episodic and feature length titles in development for the platform are comic book adaptations of some description, which is to be expected when the back catalogue of costumed crimefighters and supervillains provide one of WarnerMedia’s most viable and lucrative assets.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that HBO Max reportedly want ten DCEU projects to hit streaming on annual basis. While that seems like a logistical nightmare given all of the moving parts required to have it all operate as franchise canon, if we’re talking about DC content in general, then things become much more manageable.

On the way are movies for Batgirl, Black Canary and Blue Beetle, live-action shows for Peacemaker, Green Lantern, the Gotham City Police Department, Justice League Dark, Constantine and Madame X, along with Michael B. Jordan’s mysterious Val-Zod series. On the animated front, there’s more seasons of Harley Quinn and Young Justice to come, in addition to Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader and My Adventures with Superman. That’s quite a substantial lineup, and as HBO Max continues to expand, we can only expect the volume of DC original programming to increase in kind.