The Boys Star Opens Up On Playing Superman In New HBO Max Show

Fans of the world’s finest superhero duo had a great day yesterday. Warner Bros. announced new animated shows Batman: Caped Crusader and My Adventures with Superman, which are both coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network soon. The former is a dark and psychological effort in the vein of Batman: The Animated Series from producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves and the latter is a knockabout cartoon featuring Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen and focusing on life at The Daily Planet.

One interesting wrinkle is that Jack Quaid will be playing the Man of Steel in My Adventures with Superman. The actor is involved in a number of cool projects at the moment, including voicing lead character Ensign Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks and featuring in a new Scream movie. But he’s most famous for The Boys, where he’s the everyman seeking bloody revenge against sadistic, egomaniacal superheroes, which makes him a fun pick to play the most iconic caped hero of them all.

In a new interview, Quaid said it’s surreal that he’s starring in so many high-profile franchises at once, explaining:

“I love it. It is a challenge, but I see it mostly as an opportunity, not even an opportunity, just I get to be able to play in all of these different universes. I mean, the fact that I’m in Star Trek, and Superman, and this crazy messed up universe where superheroes are real and are drugged from birth to become superhuman. That’s insane.”

He also discussed the massive contrast between The Boys and My Adventures with Superman, saying:

“I love playing around with the different tones. This is what you always want as an actor is just to be able to play. The fact that I can exist in a world where superheroes are very dangerous. And then also start this thing coming up where I’m playing a character who’s super altruistic. There’s no sarcasm to him. He is just pure, you know what I mean? And the show is more or less a family show for all ages, so it’s cool. I don’t know. I really don’t know what else to say besides, it’s a gift. It’s a gift to be able to play around in these different worlds. And not only that, play around with different versions of these worlds. Yeah. I feel very lucky.”

Quaid is joined by Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Alice Lee as Lois Lane as they go through a “serialized coming of age story.” This will see Clark Kent assembling his secret identity while saving the world as Lois discovers her talents for investigative journalism. The stories are being billed as a mix of action, romance, and comedy, and fans on Twitter are already going nuts for the very fun-looking ‘Tomboy Lois.’

No word on when My Adventures with Superman and Batman: Caped Crusader will arrive, but my thinking is sometime in the first half of 2022. Watch this space for more details.