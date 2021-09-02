HBO Max’s Black Canary Movie Will Reportedly Be R-Rated

Streaming exclusives tend to get a little more leeway in terms of what they can get away with presenting onscreen, whether it be increased violence, profanity or an extended running time. Even if Zack Snyder hadn’t initially departed the project, would Warner Bros. have ever realistically considered the possibility of releasing Justice League as a four-hour R-rated blockbuster? Absolutely no chance.

In fact, the DCEU’s adult-orientated efforts haven’t yielded the greatest returns for the franchise so far. Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad were both warmly embraced by critics, but flopped at the box office. On the plus side, James Gunn’s riotous comic book adaptation at least had the pandemic to blame, whereas Margot Robbie’s solo spinoff did not.

You’d have to assume that John Cena’s Peacemaker series will retain the anarchic tone and graphic nature of its narrative predecessor, while we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Black Canary could end up following suit.

All we know about the project so far is that Jurnee Smollett will be returning as Birds of Prey‘s Dinah Lance, with Lovecraft Country‘s Misha Green set to pen the script. Her last live-action outing was R-rated, so there’s every reason to believe that her solo adventure will continue in that vein, even if some of the HBO Max slate will almost certainly be PG-13. Either way, fans have never given up on getting more from Cathy Yan’s cult favorite, so Black Canary is guaranteed some strong viewership numbers regardless of the rating.