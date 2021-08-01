Helen Mirren And Vin Diesel Both Want Michael Caine In Fast & Furious

As you may have noticed, the Fast & Furious franchise is all about family, but in the years since the sixth installment the Shaws having been giving the Torettos a run for their money as The Fast Saga‘s premiere clan.

The recent ninth entry brought John Cena’s Jakob Toretto into the mix, even though he’d never been seen, heard or mentioned once in the last 20 years, but a string of lengthy flashbacks dived into the history and fallout between the brawny brothers and sister Mia.

Meanwhile, the Shaws have only continued to exert their influence over the brand. Luke Evans’ Owen was hospitalized at the end of Fast & Furious 6, but his brother Deckard made an instant impact in the follow up, with a surprise post-credits cameo in F9 marking Jason Statham’s fifth appearance overall.

Helen Mirren’s matriarch Queenie finally got behind the wheel and took Vin Diesel’s Dom for a spin, while Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie played a key role in spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. How many more members of the British crime dynasty do we need? According to Diesel and Mirren, one more, and Papa Shaw needs to be played by Michael Caine.

Mirren described the idea as “so cool and absolutely perfect”, and Diesel said he might have found a way to make in happen in the buildup to the latest globetrotting action extravaganza. Michael Caine would be another legendary addition to the ensemble, one who’d bring plenty of car-related baggage with him having famously starred in 1969 classic The Italian Job, which was remade with potential onscreen son Statham in the lead role, so maybe we could see the pair of them blow the bloody doors off of something.