Michael Caine Reportedly Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

When the sixth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise was released, it hardly looked as though Luke Evans’ Owen Shaw would have a significant impact on the series. After all, the movies tend to go through one villain at a time, none of whom had been particularly memorable up to that point.

However, the Shaw clan has quickly become the second most important family in the mythology behind the Torettos, with Jason Statham’s Deckard and Helen Mirren’s Magdalene soon entering the fray, while spinoff Hobbs & Shaw also introduced Vanessa Kirby as younger sibling Hattie. From the looks of things, The Fast Saga isn’t done by any stretch of the imagination, with all signs now pointing in the direction of Michael Caine signing on to play the patriarch.

A new rumor claims that the 88 year-old legend will be appearing in a future Fast & Furious film, which technically isn’t all that speculative when Diesel basically let the cat out of the bag already and pretty much confirmed it himself when he was asked who he’d love to see board the ensemble, and you can read what he had to say below.

“I guess if I were to think where we’re going with the next chapter; Michael Caine. I might have found a way, you’re saying if I could have redesigned the mythology or added little elements of the mythology, I could have done something with Helen Mirren and Michael Caine’s character and played something out. I could have introduced something for the future.”

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not only would it see the two-time Academy Award winner reunited with Diesel after The Last Witch Hunter, but it would add another meta layer to the Fast & Furious universe. Of course, Caine starred in 1969 classic The Italian Job, one of the greatest car chase movies ever made, while potential onscreen son Jason Statham played a major role in the 2003 remake, so you can guarantee there’s going to be at least one reference to blowing the bloody doors off if they end up sharing a scene or two.