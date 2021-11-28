Helen Mirren reveals Rachel Zegler’s ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ role

Rachel Zegler hasn’t even made her screen debut yet, but everyone in the industry is fully expecting her to become a major star in no time at all, and you can understand why they’ve reached that conclusion looking at the three upcoming projects on her slate.

The 20 year-old landed the lead role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, and taking top billing in the latest feature from one of the all-time great filmmakers, not to mention the single most commercially successful director in history, is hardly a bad way to kick off your acting career.

On top of that, Zegler will also star in blockbuster comic book sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, while she’s set to do battle with Gal Gadot’s villain in Disney’s live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake. Up until recently, Zegler’s role in the second outing for Zachary Levi’s superhero hadn’t been disclosed, but Helen Mirren appears to have given the game away in an interview with the Associated Press, which Zegler then reacted to on Twitter.

y’all…. my bag is empty……. i swear i had a cat in here……… https://t.co/oB4qIWBuwI — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 27, 2021

That means we’ve got Mirren’s Hespera, Lucy Liu’s Kalypso and Zegler’s unnamed third antagonist as the daughters of Atlas, all of whom have a bone to pick with the title hero. Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t coming to theaters until June 2023, so it was only a matter of time before someone let slip.