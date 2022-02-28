Helen Mirren says she’s waiting by the phone for ‘Fast & Furious’ call

Dwayne Johnson may have definitively ruled himself out of the running after blasting Vin Diesel’s transparent attempt to lure him back into the fold, but we can surely expect the rest of the extended Fast & Furious family to return for the upcoming two-part conclusion to the series.

After all, the blockbuster action franchise will be looking to go out in a suitably ridiculous blaze of glory, and bringing back as many fan favorites as possible would certainly help accomplish that feat. John Cena recently hinted that he hasn’t signed on as of yet, and it sounds as though Helen Mirren is in the same boat.

Speaking to Variety at the SAG Awards red carpet, the matriarch of the Shaw clan admitted that she’s waiting by the phone to dive back into the thick of The Fast Saga as scene-stealer Queenie.

“Oh gosh, I hope so. I just wait by the phone to see if they will call me.”

Diesel confirmed that the first leg of production will take place in the United Kingdom, which immediately opens the door to at least one Shaw turning up. Having begged the star and producer for a role in the first place, we’d feel confident in saying Mirren is virtually guaranteed to be getting back behind the wheel at some stage in the grand finale.