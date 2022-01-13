John Cena hoping to return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

The fact John Cena’s Jakob Toretto even exists is ludicrous, and yet perfectly in keeping with the Fast & Furious franchise’s concerted desire to shift as far away from concepts like logic and common sense as possible.

For eight movies and a spinoff, nobody had ever mentioned the fact Domino Toretto even had a brother. Not even his sister, and she’s been one of the key supporting players since the very beginning. The backstory between the estranged siblings was given a huge chunk of screentime in the ninth installment, but the only noticeable similarities between Dom and Jakob was their obvious shared enthusiasm for consuming as much protein as possible.

Cena works much better when he’s allowed to throw some comedy into his performances, though, so his turn as the erstwhile antagonist of F9 was a little undercooked. However, he was forgiven by the time the credits rolled, so we’re fully expecting him to return for the back-to-back tenth and eleventh chapters in The Fast Saga.

While he wouldn’t go so far as to confirm his involvement during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Cena did admit that he’s hoping for an invitation.

“I really hope you see me in Fast 10. I know they’re gearing up for production and I would love nothing more than to return to the franchise. I’m a big fan myself.”

Fast & Furious 10 is coming to theaters in May of next year, with production expected to kick off soon, so it surely won’t be too long until we get confirmation that Jakob will be back to ride into battle alongside his siblings and the rest of their extended family.