Henry Cavill Reportedly Really Wants To Cameo In The Flash

The sheer volume of online chatter regarding Henry Cavill’s personal and professional future forced the man himself to make a rare venture onto social media to offer a polite dissuasion in the direction of his fans, so it’s at least heartening that we know for sure he’s got three projects on the horizon.

Season 2 of The Witcher will be arriving before the end of 2021, while sleuthing sequel Enola Holmes 2 is tentatively slated to start production in the fall, while he’ll also be the actor to finally bring the Highlander reboot to life under the direction of John Wick‘s Chad Stahelski, although there’s no word on when cameras will begin rolling on the fantasy actioner, but the leading man is certainly excited about it.

Justice League BTS Photo Reveals Henry Cavill's Mustachioed Superman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Throughout it all, we’ve been getting a bombardment of rumors from insider Daniel Richtman about Cavill’s next move, with dozens upon dozens of movies, TV shows and DCEU projects being thrown out with reckless abandon. The latest from the tipster is that the 38 year-old really wants to cameo in The Flash, which is currently shooting in the United Kingdom, but there’s no more to the story than that.

Of course, it was only recently that Richtman proclaimed Cavill had been offered multiple DCEU cameos and was turning them down due to his general unhappiness with how the studio have treated him over the last four years or so, which included the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, so it’s hard to get a handle on where the truth lies with so much conflicting information making the rounds. One thing that’s 100% factual, though, is that fans would be over the moon were he to show up in any of the franchise’s future projects, regardless of what it ends up being.