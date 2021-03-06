Henry Cavill Reportedly Hoping WB Will Change Their Mind About His Superman

It hasn’t been very long since it was announced that J.J. Abrams will be rebooting Superman with a script from Ta-Nehisi Coates, but the rampant speculation has already consigned Henry Cavill’s Big Blue Boy Scout to the history books. Which seems odd when there’s no indication that his time as the hero is over. Not to mention that the precedent for him to continue on as the DCEU’s resident Supes has already been set.

Indeed, the actor still has one movie left on his contract after Justice League, and reportedly extended that deal last summer. Furthermore, we know that The Flash will bring us Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as two different versions of Batman in the same film, while Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight is also out there somewhere in the wider DC universe, so there’s no reason why we can’t have two Supermen as well.

Regardless, it’s widely believed that Cavill is done with the role at this point and even if he does return, it wouldn’t be in any sort of meaningful capacity, with reports pointing to Warner Bros. perhaps having him show up for a cameo or two at most. But apparently, the actor himself is still hopeful for something more.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has taken to his Patreon account today to share some new intel on the situation, explaining that Cavill is hoping that WB will “change their mind” and bring him back for another solo movie, which would presumably be that Man of Steel sequel that we never got.

Of course, just because this is what Henry wants, that doesn’t mean it’ll be what The Witcher star gets. And quite frankly, everything we’ve seen so far indicates that the studio has no interest in another solo Superman film featuring the actor. The fans may be on board with it, and Cavill might still be game, but at the end of the day, unfortunately neither of those parties are the ones calling the shots.