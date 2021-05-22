Henry Cavill Reportedly Asking To Join John Wick Franchise

There’s been so much speculation over Henry Cavill’s future that the actor was forced to share a rare social media post to politely ask his fans to stop making such wild claims about his personal and professional life, but ever since the news broke that J.J. Abrams was rebooting Superman without him, insider Daniel Richtman has named the 38 year-old as either being interested in or in talks for a massive number of projects.

This includes, but is by no means limited to, the Fast & Furious franchise, 6 Underground 2, a sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hercules via a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, a Disney prince, a Netflix superhero, multiple video game adaptations and even an alternate version of Batman from a different reality. At no point did Highlander ever come up, but despite Cavill entering talks to headline the reboot, Richtman is nonetheless linking him with another outside venture.

The tipster claims that The Witcher star is asking to board the John Wick series, which at least does boast a somewhat tenuous connection to the Highlander role given that director Chad Stahelski is overseeing both. And while Cavill is well-versed in blockbuster action cinema, he almost certainly won’t be involved in Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves throwing on the finely-tailored suit of the master assassin in just a couple of weeks when production kicks off in Berlin.

Having maintained radio silence for months, Henry has now signed on to Enola Holmes 2 and set his sights on Highlander in the space of a week. Stahelski admitted last summer that he wants to make the fantasy reboot his next feature as well after John Wick: Chapter 4, but we’ll just have to wait and see if there’s a role for Cavill in the franchise at any point.