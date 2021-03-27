Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants To Join Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Franchise

Given how all-encompassing the talk swirling around Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the subsequent calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse have been over the last week, you’d easily be forgiven for forgetting that the filmmaker has a big budget action blockbuster releasing in less than eight weeks when Army of the Dead arrives on Netflix.

On the plus side for both Snyder and the streaming service, the zombie heist thriller is poised to draw in some massive numbers when it premieres on May 21st, and it could have a real shot at surpassing Extraction‘s 99 million streams to become the platform’s most-watched original movie ever. After all, the Justice League discourse has made it abundantly clear that Snyder’s fans will back him to he hilt, and that could translate into huge viewing figures when Army of the Dead debuts.

A franchise is already on the cards with a prequel already having been shot and an animated companion series in the works, while a new rumor claims that Henry Cavill is interested in boarding the Army of the Dead universe, which is shaping up to be a top priority for Netflix. Of course, a sequel hasn’t been officially announced yet but the company wouldn’t be putting so much effort into expanding the mythology if they weren’t planning on it, and Cavill is a Netflix regular after appearing in war drama Sand Castle, smash hit Enola Holmes and the all-conquering adaptation of The Witcher.

Snyder is going to have to stop talking about Justice League pretty soon in order to pivot towards promoting Army of the Dead, but once it’s been released we should be finding out for certain whether we’re getting sequels or not, and if Henry Cavill will be involved.