WarnerMedia Reportedly Furious At Zack Snyder For Justice League Interviews

Despite being the single most hotly anticipated superhero movie since Avengers: Endgame, Zack Snyder’s Justice League barely got a marketing push. Sure, there were an awful lot of TV spots and trailers released in the buildup, but if you weren’t online on a regular basis, then you might not have had any idea that it was even coming to HBO Max.

Besides a few social media interactions, tweets and retweets, none of the cast members got in on the action, either, nor did anyone in a position of power at Warner Bros. In fact, the only person who made any effort to promote the Snyder Cut was the director himself, and it would be an understatement to say that he’s put the miles in.

Snyder has been everywhere over the last few weeks, comfortably giving more interviews in the past month that he had in the previous five years. Indeed, the 55 year-old has been a one-man marketing and publicity machine, single-handedly drumming up buzz for his four-hour epic with barely an assist from Warner Bros.

A new report now claims that the studio are furious with the filmmaker for his ubiquitous presence, though, after they made a decision at a boardroom level not to promote the Snyder Cut in the hopes that the talk would eventually quieten down, only for its creator to take matters into his own hands. And sure enough, barely a day goes by where you don’t see him divulging revealing information about the machinations behind his all-new Justice League or his plans for the final two installments in the proposed trilogy, which is said to be causing some major headaches behind the scenes.

It’s only emboldened the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement as well, and it’ll be fascinating to see what happens when the two distinct and opposing camps need to settle on whether Justice League was the end of his time as part of the franchise, or simply a brand new dawn.