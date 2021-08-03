Henry Cavill Reportedly Not Under Contract As Superman Anymore

As the sands of the DCEU continue to shift on a regular basis, one constant source of speculation has been Henry Cavill’s contractual status. When Joss Whedon’s theatrical edition of Justice League was released, it was confirmed that the franchise’s Superman still had at least one more movie left on the contract he’d initially signed in January 2011 when he was locked in to headline Man of Steel.

The actor hasn’t suited up since the extensive reshoots wrapped in the summer of 2017, though, and a proposed cameo in Shazam! fell through and led to a stunt double being seen from the neck down instead. However, talk surfaced last year that Cavill had agreed to extend his deal to put an end to the widespread talk he’d been dropped as the Big Blue Boy Scout, while his manager Dany Garcia openly teased a potential return.

Since then, the rumor mill has been in a perpetual state of overdrive, with The Witcher star finding himself named for every DCEU project under the sun, and plenty that only exist hypothetically. In what could be bad news for fans if it pans out, The Wrap reporter and Heroic Hollywood founder Umberto Gonzalez offers that Cavill doesn’t have a Warner Bros. contract of any kind, whether it be for The Flash or otherwise, as you can see below.

He isn't going to be in The Flash and in fact doesn't currently have a deal to reprise Supes in any movie. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) August 2, 2021

Cavill has always remained publicly tight-lipped about his short and long term future as Superman, but the longer we wait to see it happen, the less likely it appears to be getting. His army of supporters would love nothing more than to have the DCEU’s canonical Kal-El back on their screens but as always, we’ll need to hear it from the horse’s mouth before getting too hyped.