Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants A Live-Action Injustice Movie

It’s been a while since we heard an uncorroborated rumor regarding Henry Cavill’s proposed future as the DCEU’s Superman, so we were well overdue. Fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for years that the actor will suit up and return to action, but we’ve been waiting an awfully long time without hearing anything official.

Warner Bros. and DC Films are now moving forward on two new Superman projects, neither of which will feature The Witcher star. J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are developing a feature-length reboot, while Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society is overseeing an HBO Max series focusing on Val-Zod, with the Creed and Black Panther star potentially eying the role himself.

That leaves Cavill out in the cold, having made just three appearances as the Big Blue Boy Scout despite signing his first contract in January 2011. However, Giant Freakin Robot is claiming that the 38-year-old is pushing for a live-action adaptation of Injustice, but that’s the beginning and end of the information made available.

Zack Snyder Reveals New Look At Justice League's Black Suit Superman 1 of 2

If the final seconds of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is any indication, a corrupted Superman was once a huge part of the DCEU’s plans, and Injustice definitely fits that bill. After being manipulated by the Joker into killing Lois Lane, Kal-El snaps and decides to use his powers for nefarious means, establishing himself as the planet’s supreme being and forcing Batman and the rest of the crime-fighting crew into action to stop him.

That would require the continuation of the SnyderVerse, and supporting roles for Amy Adams, Ben Affleck and Jared Leto. Based on what the studio has been saying publicly, that would make live-action Injustice a long shot.