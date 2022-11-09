Henry Cavill reveals he tried to debunk those Comic-Con rumors, but nobody believed him

Long before it was confirmed that Henry Cavill was returning as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, the internet rumor mill was set ablaze by the widespread belief the actor was gearing up to make a surprise appearance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The scuttlebutt was ignited by a report in the trades claiming the long-absent Kryptonian was expected to swing by Hall H, and many observed that Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam staked out a prime spot for a panel of their own. Surely it was too coincidental, especially when word on the street was that Cavill’s cameo in The Rock’s DCU debut was a done deal?

As it turned out, Comic-Con came and went with no sign of Cavill, leaving a lot of fans equal parts disappointed and furious. Ironically, the Enola Holmes 2 star admitted to Radio1 that not only was he fully aware of the rumors, but he was holding back his Superman secret at the same time, all while nobody believed him when he repeatedly told them he wasn’t going to be there.

“Yeah, there was a lot. Because all the rumors were coming out and obviously I was working and had a lot of people going, ‘So, are you going to Comic-Con?’ I was like, ‘No. No, I’m not.’ They’re like, ‘Ah, but you are, aren’t you?’ And I was like, ‘No, really. I’m not. I’m not.’ And then, obviously having the other secret in the back of my head and I was like, ‘I’m just gonna have to ride this one out and see what happens.’ Then obviously, everyone was so disappointed and I just thought, ‘Okay, they’re just… Patience. Patience. It will come.'”

It sums up modern fandom in a nutshell that Cavill was heavily speculated to show up at Comic-Con, something he actively tried to debunk by setting the record straight, only for people to think he was pulling their leg. It all worked out in the end, though, and those upset he didn’t swing by SDCC have plenty of Superman to look forward to in the future.