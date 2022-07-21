Some DC diehards are refusing to get their hopes up for a Henry Cavill Comic-Con appearance

Superman fans are currently going through all the five stages of grief as Henry Cavill is rumored to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

Star of The Witcher, Henry Cavill, who played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is the top choice among fans to play the character again. But this rumor of a Comic-Con appearance has DC fans on edge; just have a take a look at this post on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit.

While most DC fans are screaming for his appearance to announce his return to the role of Clark Kent, some fans in the Reddit thread have other ideas about why he might be going to Comic-Con. DC fans would surely be disappointed if Henry Cavill does turn up to Comic-Con only to announce a role at Marvel, or be promoted as the new James Bond. There is also the very real chance that he might just show up to promote his Netflix projects, The Witcher and Enola Holmes 2.

One DC fan on Twitter even hypothesized that Henry Cavill might appear at the Warner Bros. panel only to retire from the role completely, using a Homelander meme from The Boys to illustrate how they’ll feel.

Me watching WB’s SDCC panel waiting for Henry Cavill to show up, only for him to announce his retirement from the role as Superman. pic.twitter.com/QAkDehXHQ5 — Younis (@younityyy) July 20, 2022

If this were to happen, not only might it be the biggest story to come out of Comic-Con this year, but it would also break the heart of any DC fan who loved Henry Cavill as Superman. One thing is for sure, Superman fans are bracing for the absolute worst-case scenario.

It’s a good thing we will not have to wait long, as whether or not Henry Cavill will appear at Comic-Con, and what exactly he might be there for, will be cleared up in only a few days.